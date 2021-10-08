Māori Governance Appointments Made In Partnership

Appointments to Te Pūkenga inaugural Māori Advisory Committee (Komiti Māori) have been made in partnership with Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group, National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Te Pūkenga Council Chair Murray Strong said Komiti Māori will be a key part of Te Pūkenga governance, playing a vital role in providing Te Pūkenga Council with advice, assurance and critical thought leadership.

“Komiti Māori will ensure diverse and independent Māori voices influence the development and ongoing activity of Te Pūkenga. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change vocational and applied learning and put ākonga at the centre – and that means we need to be more responsive to ākonga Māori,” he says.

“Through our partnership with Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group, we’re recognising and enabling Māori to exercise tino rangatiratanga – agency and authority – over Māori education. We welcome this opportunity to bring experts to the table to challenge and push us to do better for ākonga Māori.”

Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group Chair, Olivia Hall says that the systemic shift to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi needed for our iwi learners and Māori learners has driven the member appointments. We are excited by the diversity of thought and experience these appointments will bring.

“One of the key priorities for the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group is ensuring Te Tiriti o Waitangi is front and centre of all decision-making. Our partnership with Te Pūkenga is an expression of honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

“These members represent the different sectors needed to address systemic change. We have full confidence in these appointments” Ms Hall says.

An initial six members have been appointed to Komiti Māori, with membership expected to grow to between seven and 10 over time. The first tranche of appointments include: Bentham Ohia, Dr Teorongonui Josie Keelan, Glenda Taituha, Te Pūoho Katene, Jasmine Te Hira, and Dr Ramari Raureti, who also sits on Te Pūkenga Staff Committee.

Appointments are made by Te Pūkenga Council, based on the joint recommendation of Te Pūkenga Chief Executive and Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Chair. The Komiti will also nominate one of its members to sit on Te Pūkenga Council.

The Interim Komiti Māori has been appointed until 31 December 2022 and will support Te Pūkenga to reflect Māori-Crown partnerships through their work and make recommendations on the governance architecture of all Council sub-committees/committees/boards and the final size, composition, scope, terms, and powers of the permanent Komiti Māori.

