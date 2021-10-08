Statement On The Appointment Of Judge Frances Eivers As The Next Childrens Commissioner
Friday, 8 October 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: National Maori Authority
I want to mihi to Judge Frances Eivers who has just been
announced as New Zealanders next Children’s Commissioner
and also thank Judge Andrew Beecroft as the outgoing
Commissioner for his mahi and passion when it comes to our
Tamariki.
“Judge Eivers is, in my view, a strong
Wahine Toa and advocate for Tamariki and whanau which is
exactly what we need a continuation of. I have said it time
and time again the last several years that a Children’s
Commissioner with a Maori background and a Te Ao lens will
bring the significant we call need to see, especially in the
care and protection system.”
Frances is a founding
member of Te Huinga Roia (Maori Law Society), was a Duty
Solicitor until 2007. She is a member of the Family Law
Section Executive. Her Tribal affiliation is Ngati Maniapoto
but she was born and brought up in Te Teko in the Eastern
Bay of Plenty.
“We now have two very strong Wahine
Toa at the top of one of this nations most important
institutions – with Frances and Glenys we will all need to
be on our toes – because the beam from the lighthouse has
just pushed further out!” Said Tukaki
“Finally,
thank you Andrew Beecroft for your service for your advocacy
and your passion.” Tukaki said of outgoing Commissioner
Judge Andrew
Beecroft
