Statement On The Appointment Of Judge Frances Eivers As The Next Childrens Commissioner

I want to mihi to Judge Frances Eivers who has just been announced as New Zealanders next Children’s Commissioner and also thank Judge Andrew Beecroft as the outgoing Commissioner for his mahi and passion when it comes to our Tamariki.

“Judge Eivers is, in my view, a strong Wahine Toa and advocate for Tamariki and whanau which is exactly what we need a continuation of. I have said it time and time again the last several years that a Children’s Commissioner with a Maori background and a Te Ao lens will bring the significant we call need to see, especially in the care and protection system.”

Frances is a founding member of Te Huinga Roia (Maori Law Society), was a Duty Solicitor until 2007. She is a member of the Family Law Section Executive. Her Tribal affiliation is Ngati Maniapoto but she was born and brought up in Te Teko in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“We now have two very strong Wahine Toa at the top of one of this nations most important institutions – with Frances and Glenys we will all need to be on our toes – because the beam from the lighthouse has just pushed further out!” Said Tukaki

“Finally, thank you Andrew Beecroft for your service for your advocacy and your passion.” Tukaki said of outgoing Commissioner Judge Andrew Beecroft

