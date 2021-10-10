Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Vaccine Certificates A Failure Before They’re Even Launched

Sunday, 10 October 2021, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Social Credit

The government's vaccine certificate scheme will be a failure before it's even launched.

Customers without a certificate, turned away from larger businesses, still need to make purchases.

Those customers will gravitate to smaller businesses.

Smaller businesses, whether in the hospitality or retail sector, are already under threat of collapse after weeks of lockdowns, so will not turn away customers.

They can not afford the costs of having staff police the scheme, nor will they want the aggravation involved in policing it.

Neither will they want to face an avalanche of discrimination complaints that would see them having to defend themselves in court.

They will quietly ignore vaccine certificates and get on with doing business.

This will happen rapidly as those small business owners see the evidence flooding in from overseas that vaccination is not as effective with the Delta variant.

That evidence is already appearing in New Zealand with a number of fully vaccinated people catching the virus.

Fifty cases in the current outbreak were fully vaccinated including a policeman who was stood down on Friday.

TV1 news reported yesterday that Victoria, where people have undergone nearly the longest lockdown of anywhere in the world, had nearly 2000 cases on Saturday, with 57 percent of those people who were fully vaccinated.

Larger businesses will not want to lose out either, or face court action, so they too will soon start to ignore the certificates.

England has just scrapped its plans to introduce certificates, where business described them as problematic, divisive, and unworkable.

England’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid told the BBC "We just shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly."

He said he had "never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers" to "do what is just an everyday activity".

The government will be wasting millions on vaccine certificates when that money should be going to boost the capacity of our seriously understaffed emergency departments.

They should start by expediting a plan to get the 80 highly qualified immigrant doctors, currently unable to get jobs, working in our health system.

And instead of putting all it’s eggs in the one vaccine basket and repeating other countries mistakes it should jump ahead to investigate other treatment options which would reduce the load on hospital emergency departments.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 