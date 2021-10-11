New Conservative Leadership Announcement
Monday, 11 October 2021, 7:22 am
Press Release: New Conservative
New Conservative is pleased to announce the appointment
of interim Co-Leaders, Helen Houghton and Ted
Johnston.
For the year to date we have been led by
the Board. It has been encouraging to see we have maintained
our results in the polls, and people are joining the party
on a very regular basis, following our regular press
releases and social media activity. However, the time has
come to recognise the need for specific leadership to take
us through the next phase of our journey.
This is an
interim measure which will be assessed in six months time,
but in saying that, the decision we have made will not be
regarded with any less importance than if this was a
permanent appointment. This appointment comes with the
Board’s full support.
Helen lives in Christchurch,
Ted in Auckland. They are both Kiwis, Helen of European
descent, Ted of Samoan and European. They are both strong
people who will call a spade a spade. They both have a long
history of effective community involvement and want to serve
the party to the best of their ability and for the good of
the nation. They have already shown that as dedicated
candidates and Board
members.
