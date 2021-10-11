Crime Stoppers Focus On Cigarette Smuggling
Monday, 11 October 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Crimestoppers
Crime Stoppers, the anonymous reporting platform, is
looking to stub out illegal cigarette
smuggling.
It’s the first week of a series of crime
awareness campaigns, starting tomorrow, that will run until
January next year. The aim is to encourage people to safely
and anonymously report what they know about crime in
Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith
says that many people want to do the right thing and speak
up about black market tobacco but are often too afraid or
unable to go directly to Customs or the
Police.
“Illegal cigarettes have either been
imported across the border or available due to a dairy
robbery or similar. With the growing value of cigarettes, we
want to make communities aware of the Crime Stoppers
alternative as a safe way to pass on what they know in the
illegal cigarette space.”
Mr Smith says, “Many
people don’t know that Crime Stoppers is independent of
the Police and authorities. Nor do they realise our focus is
on ensuring reports and leads are truly
anonymous”.
A range of posters has been created to
promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable and Week
1 can be found on the Crime stoppers website.
Crimestoppers
resources.
Crime Stoppers wants people to report
what they know safely and anonymously. This can be done
online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org
or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a
day, seven days a
week.
