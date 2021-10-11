Why Is Sean Hendy’s Modelling Group Getting $6m For Advice Treasury Is Paying $30k For Elsewhere?
Monday, 11 October 2021, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling for more transparency
on six million dollar man Shaun Hendy and how his unit
housed within the University of Auckland received what
appears to be a generous
modelling contract from the Government
without any tendering process.
Te Punaha
Matatini (TPM) appears to be acting as the ‘single source
of truth’ for this Government, and is getting paid like a
greedy monopolist,” says Jordan Williams, a spokesman for
the Taxpayers’ Union. “Given the wild
inaccuracies of pandemic modelling around the world, our
leaders should be getting advice from multiple agencies and
experts, not betting the house on friends of the
Government.”
“At $6 million dollars, that is
24,000 hours at $250 per hour, or 120 weeks of work being
paid $2000 per day to spit out a model which has been widely
slated. Nice work for the likes of Mr Hendy and Siouxsie
Wiles.”
“To put the $6 million in contrast, The
Treasury has commissioned its own pandemic modelling from an
independent advisory firm, costing a mere
$30,000.”
“It stinks of arrogance by the Prime
Minister’s Department to refuse to answer questions posed
by the NZ Herald about the procurement rules followed in
awarding the TPM contract. That raises very real questions
about this contract, and quite what it was
for.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3
Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>