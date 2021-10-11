Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Seek NZ Employment Report: September 2021

Monday, 11 October 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: SEEK

The September SEEK NZ Employment Report shows the volume of job listings advertised on seek.co.nz remained relatively flat in September, with a 0.3% month-on-month increase nationally.

We see a different picture in Auckland compared to the rest of New Zealand, with Auckland experiencing an 8% drop in job ad numbers compared to the previous month, though job ads are still up 12% compared to pre-COVID levels. The rest of NZ saw a job ad volume increase of 7% m/m.

STATE OF THE NATION

SEEK job ads were up 0.3% month-on-month (m/m).

SEEK job ads were up by 44% in September 2021 year-on-year (y/y) and were up 12% when compared to September 2019.

Applications per job ad increased 11% m/m.

The top three industries showing the biggest volume growth m/m are Healthcare & Medical (10%), Trades and Services (6%) and Construction (9%).

STATE OF THE REGIONS

All regions saw a m/m increase in job ad numbers except Auckland (-8%) and West Coast (-2%).

Job ad volume increased the most in Wellington (4%) and Canterbury (9%) regaining the ground lost in August.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “September’s Employment data is a tale of two parts. Auckland continues to be impacted by restrictions and has seen a second month of job ad decline, whereas the rest of the country has bounced back after the lockdowns in August.

“The latest SEEK NZ data shows that national job ad volumes have remained flat, rising only 0.3% month-on-month in September, however when we look back to the same month in 2019, job ad numbers are 12% higher nationally.

“When comparing Auckland to the rest of NZ, we see quite a different picture due to the varying levels of lockdown restrictions. Job ad volume numbers in Auckland saw a drop of 8% versus the previous month, whereas the rest of New Zealand, excluding Auckland, had a job ad volume increase of 7%.”

