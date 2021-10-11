Mandatory Vaccinations Require Safeguards
Monday, 11 October 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International
The Government has an obligation to protect the right to
health and life. In a public health emergency such as what
we’re facing with COVID-19, particular consideration must
be given to communities at risk of being impacted
disproportionately. This includes vulnerable people, such as
children, and communities facing historical and structural
discrimination.
Vaccinations can protect the right to
health by curbing community transmission and development of
illness.
While Amnesty International opposes blanket
mandatory vaccination policies, there may be instances in
which a requirement for certain professions is
justified.
These instances, where there is a
requirement for certain professions to be vaccinated, must
only be enacted as a last resort and after other feasible
alternatives have been pursued.
As with any
limitations on human rights, the requirement for mandatory
vaccinations must meet the principles of legality,
legitimacy, necessity and proportionality, and
non-discrimination.
Evidence of this must be
transparent and open to the public for scrutiny. To this
end, the Government needs to incorporate a range of
safeguards, including a clear aim and justification,
specified and limited timeframe and precise wording on means
of its
implementation.
