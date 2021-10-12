Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

People In Prison Must Be Protected From COVID-19

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 10:07 am
Press Release: Amnesty International

The below is a joint-statement which can be attributed to JustSpeak and Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand following more people testing positive in Auckland Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

People in prison have their liberty restricted making them a vulnerable population. Because of these restrictions, people in prison do not have the same autonomy to protect themselves against COVID-19. Due to the communal nature of prisons, people within these facilities are particularly vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

The responsibility to care for people in prison falls on the agencies restricting their liberty, and the Ministers responsible for those agencies.

We wrote to the Minister of Corrections in August asking for an update and highlighting the importance of taking proactive measures to protect people in prison, including priority access to vaccinations. We remind the Government of its duties under international and domestic human rights law; people in prison deserve dignity and care, including access to health care and, PPE equipment when needed, and crucially right now vaccinations. Recognising it’s a stressful and anxious time for many people, it’s important requests for medical attention, including mental health support, are attended to immediately. We expect proactive measures are being undertaken to pre-emptively assess and mitigate risk for both those who live and work in these facilities.

Investing in measures that uphold the dignity and wellbeing of people in prison is vital to ensuring we all get through this together and do not allow prisons to become hubs of infection that cause further outbreaks within our communities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,622 Overall Cases, Case In Bay Of Plenty


There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland today. 1,153 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,832,277 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 