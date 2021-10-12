Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Saving Lives In September

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue

Over the month of September, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were able to impact the lives of over 50 patients, carrying out 55 life-saving missions in and around the Waikato, King Country and Coromandel regions, including to locations such as Te Aroha, Tairua, Whitianga and Waihi. A total of 35 inter-hospital transfers, 11 medicals, 5 rescues and 4 motor vehicle accidents were attended to by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter throughout the month.

September commenced with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responding to a motorcycle accident on Thursday, 2 September, involving a car in Waingaro, where a patient in their twenties had sustained serious injuries. The patient was RSI’d (Rapid Sequence Intubation) at the scene before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. Later that day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matamata for a teenage patient who had sustained burns following an incident on a farm. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended a single-car accident just on the outskirts of Ngaruawahia around midnight 4 September. A male and female were trapped initially until fire service freed them. They were both treated and taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition. Both patients were treated and assessed by the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic (ICP) however were taken to hospital by road with the assistance of the ICP.

On Thursday, 9 September, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tairua for a male patient in his seventies suffering a medical event. The patient was also flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Monday, 13 September saw the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisting a male patient who was suffering a serious medical event in Te Aroha. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The onboard crew were then dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a truck and a car at the intersection of SH5 and SH28 on the morning of Monday, September 13. A female patient had sustained spinal injuries and will be flown to Waikato Hospital. Later that afternoon, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Coromandel for a patient suffering a medical event. The onboard crew transported the female patient in her sixties to Waikato Hospital for further assessment.

On Sunday, 19 September, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to Waihi, in the Coromandel region, for a male patient in his sixties suffering a cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Saturday, 25 September saw the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter returning to Matamata for a female patient in her twenties suffering post-natal complications. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, September 29, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whitianga for a male patient who suffered a serious medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient, along with his wife, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to Whitianga for a female patient who had suffered a fall. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital, with her daughter alongside.

Missions like these would not be possible if it weren’t for the generous donations from the public. Keep the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today – rescue.org.nz.

