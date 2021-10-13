Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Outsourcing Emissions Shouldn’t Be At The Core Of Our Emissions Reductions Plan

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union is concerned that the Emissions Reduction Plan consultation document released today relies too heavily on outsourcing rather than actual emissions reductions.

The measures proposed in the plan are expected to achieve emissions reductions during this emissions budget of 2.6 and 5.6 Mt CO2e; however 2.5 Mt CO2e of that (between 45 and 95% of the entire reduction) is expected to come from the conversion of Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal.

"While the Refining NZ Board are yet to finalise their decision on the conversion, it is important to note that it will not actually reduce global emissions - it outsources them to other countries, many of which have lower environmental and labour standards than we do," said Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

"Climate change is a global challenge and all countries have to do their bit. We represent workers in some of the most affected industries, including transport, manufacturing and forestry - and we are ready to do our bit to ensure we get the best emissions reduction plan possible."

FIRST Union’s analysis suggests that refined oil from South Korea - New Zealand’s largest source of refined oil for the last two years - has refined emissions between 16 - 38% higher than oil refined at Marsden Point, as well as likely higher transport emissions, while oil from other Asian mega refineries could be even higher.

"The Climate Commission’s initial draft advice noted that ‘Aotearoa should focus on decarbonising its industries rather than reducing production in a way that could increase emissions offshore’, but that important principle disappeared from the Commission’s final advice," said Mr Abbott.

"Overall we are concerned at the lack of ambition in this plan. Once the outsourcing is removed, we’re looking at a minimal suite of changes. Unless Government commits to an agenda of decarbonising spending, this will be the norm for years to come."

"Yesterday’s financial statements confirmed that this is not only possible but necessary. Our public debt is a fraction of our major comparator countries, and interest rates have never been lower."

"This Government was elected on a mandate to use their balance sheet to address crises like this - it’s time for us to start building a better greener future."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases


There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 

Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 