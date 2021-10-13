Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Building Council Response To Emissions Reduction Plan Consultation

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Green Building Council

Green Building Council response to emissions reduction plan consultation | Government ideas to slash climate change pollution ‘more waffle than brunch time in Ponsonby’

Responding to today’s (Wednesday) launch of the government’s consultation on how to slash climate change pollution, Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles said:

“There are more cranes in Auckland now than in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Chicago combined. And the buildings those cranes are constructing, and all their climate change emissions, are going to be around for decades.

“If Aotearoa is going to acheive the emissions reduction we need to, then it’s time to start making all those buildings as close to zero carbon as possible – both in the way they’re built, and the way they operate and use energy.

“That’s why it’s great to see this consultation have a vision to ‘significantly reduce building-related emissions as soon as possible’. And talk of measures like energy performance certificates is really encouraging too. These certificates, which encourage transparency around energy use, have had huge benefits in Australia, saving over seven million tonnes of carbon, and a billion dollars in energy bills.

“It’s good news too to see the possible expansion of the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme. Cosy, well-insulated homes are great for our health and comfort, and for reducing emissions.

“However we don’t need another discussion document to start rolling out these programs ambitiously right now. Let’s get on with it.

“Besides our concern that we’re not rolling out proven plans immediately, we’re also not impressed with woolly wording in the government document. For example, ‘exploring a range of actions to lower emissions from buildings’ is neither a strategy nor a plan. It’s a vague collection of words which has more waffle than brunch time in Ponsonby.”

New economic analysis shows that energy performance certificates on buildings could have a net benefit of almost $600 for every tonne of carbon not emitted.

The report, by Sense Partners, found that ‘A mandatory disclosure scheme applied to a buildings base energy performance could represent present value benefits between $117.5m and $181.3m over a 10-year period at a cost of $60m - $70m. Such a policy could abate between 113,200 and 174,900 tonnes of CO2 eq over a 10-year period at a net benefit of $597/tonne.’

Buildings are responsible for around 20 per cent of New Zealand’s carbon footprint, making the building sector a vital part of the government’s ambition of a zero carbon Aotearoa.

Buildings cause climate change emissions in two ways. The first way is when the construction materials, such as steel or concrete, are produced. Building experts call these ‘embodied emissions’. The second way is when buildings use energy for everyday things like heating, lighting, watching television and boiling the jug. These are called ‘operational emissions’.

Two years ago, the Green Building Council released the first ever raft of solutions to slash emissions from the sector in a roadmap, highlighting key milestones the government should hit.

These included improving the Building Code to ensure zero energy buildings, restricting fossil fuel boilers in new buildings, energy efficency labelling for buildings, and government, as the most significant occupier of buildings in New Zealand, to lead the way with their own buildings.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Building Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases


There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 

Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 