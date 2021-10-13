Emissions Plan Welcomed But Too Heavy-handed
Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa
The Government’s draft strategy on reducing emissions
has been welcomed by Energy Resources Aotearoa, but with
concerns it proposes a more difficult, complex and painful
path than necessary.
"The energy sector supports
reducing our net emissions in the least painful and costly
way, because it will be a difficult transition for New
Zealand and the world," says chief executive John
Carnegie.
"Some of the ideas for consideration are far
too prescriptive, like reducing the kilometres travelled by
car and banning new gas connections.
"There is no real
need for these given we have an ETS putting a price on
emissions so that people and businesses can decide for
themselves the best ways to reduce emissions.
"A
simple approach is always better than a multitude of plans,
inquiries, reports and strategies.
"The consequences
of misguided policies are very real as the world is facing
an energy crisis due to under-investment in affordable and
reliable fuels like natural gas. New Zealand is also facing
high electricity and gas prices which are causing serious
pain and slowing the transition.
"An Energy Accord
between Government and industry would be an excellent
vehicle to start tackling these challenges
together."
