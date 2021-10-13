Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wide Gap Between Aspiration And Action In Emissions Reduction Plan

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association believes the government’s consultation document on an emissions reduction plan shows a wide gap between its aspiration for a just transition to low emissions and its plan for delivering it.

PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk says, "What ends up in this plan will affect every part of our society. It is vital that we all have our say.

PSA members work the length and breadth of Aotearoa, with whānau and communities who will all need to face the challenges that our changing climate will bring.

There are so many actions we can put into place that will not only reduce our emissions but reduce inequalities.

We need to embrace just transitions for working people and communities where major industries close or where climate forces cause disruption. The costs of the necessary changes that deliver all of us a more stable climate must be spread evenly, and not fall disproportionately on working people and those on low incomes.

We know what can happen when we don’t do that. In the 1980s meatworks in New Zealand started closing down, leaving thousands out of work and small towns struggling and dying. Those shocks have inter-generational effects. We must not let that happen again.

It’s good to see that the government has broadly accepted the Climate Change Commission’s advice on emissions budgets. However, the discussion document contains a lack of tangible actions to make the emission reductions we need, in a way that’s just and equitable.

This consulation is the opportunity for Aotearoa to say what we want in the final plan. The PSA wants to see a more ambitious plan for achieving low-emissions and a climate-resilient future.

The voices and contributions of working people need to be present at all decision making points involving just transition planning. The PSA encourages every New Zealander to share their thoughts, ideas and hopes with the government, and will be supporting its members to participate in the process."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,719 Overall Cases


There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, 2 in Waikato and 53 in Auckland. 1,172 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,975,273 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 