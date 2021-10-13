Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Should Tell The Truth On Vaccine Mandates

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Social Credit

It’s time the government told New Zealanders the truth.

Both National and Labour are supporting mandated vaccines and vaccine passports because they’re knee deep in cow pats over their appalling lack of investment in health care.

While they were both gung ho on spending big money on vanity projects such as the Auckland Harbour walking and cycling bridge and flag referendum, the country’s health system was reaching code black status – on the brink of being overwhelmed - even before Covid 19 appeared on the horizon.

That under investment in health was patently obvious with people in Christchurch needing a charity hospital to get operations they deserve, people in Invercargill raising money for a charity hospital so they could get cancer treatment and kids in Wellington needing a private property developer to build them a children’s hospital.

Having 80 highly qualified immigrant doctors currently unable to get jobs in the sector is another major embarrassment.

The plan to upgrade an unused medical wing in Christchurch to establish a unit with only 32 beds to provide care for Covid patients across the whole South Island is a poor substitute for real investment in health care for South Islanders and shows under-investment thinking still pervades.

Experts agree that vaccination won’t stop people getting Covid-19 and it won’t stop them spreading the illness, a fact confirmed by local and international evidence.

Council of Medical Colleges Chair Dr John Bonning confirmed that in an interview on TV3 News September 11th “The vaccine won’t stop you completely getting the illness and it won’t stop you spreading the illness”.

The Prime Minister and the Director General of Health have publicly voiced the same view.

Therefore there is no risk associated with a person who is unvaccinated and does not have Covid, notwithstanding the misleading statements by our politicians that the unvaccinated are a significant threat to the vaccinated, supposedly justifying locking out the unvaccinated from society and denying them the ability to work.

That being the case, mandating vaccination is unnecessary.

It is an assault on human rights and liberties that is over the top, out of all proportion to the risk, and cannot be justified.

Instead of putting all its eggs in the one vaccine basket and repeating other countries mistakes the government should jump ahead to implement other treatment options that have been proven in Asia, India, and South America to reduce the load on hospital emergency departments.

The funding to deliver vastly improved health outcomes could be sourced from the Reserve Bank which has the capacity to create the money needed without costing taxpayers a single additional dollar.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/Covid_Questions.doc

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,719 Overall Cases


There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, 2 in Waikato and 53 in Auckland. 1,172 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,975,273 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 