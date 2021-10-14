Project 90%? Let's Discuss

New Conservative says it is time we had an open discussion in relation to the “one size fits all” prevention and treatment mandated by this government for Covid 19.

A year ago we were told many times that the “Vaccine is not the silver bullet.” Now we are told that if we don’t reach 90% fully vaccinated we will continue in lockdowns. The only safeguard we are told is to be fully vaccinated! Dr Bloomfield and the government have also stated very clearly that some medications are not to be used in New Zealand, as they are “dangerous drugs.”

Looking at vaccinations, it seems no other country has achieved 90% fully vaccinated, and only two others have reached 80+%, United Arab Emirates and Portugal(1). What does the situation in those two countries right now tell us about the efficacy of the vaccine? Both countries have twice the population of New Zealand, just over 10 million.

Two days ago UAE had 124 new cases and one death(2). Halving that to compare with NZ equates to 62 new cases and maybe one death. Portugal had 326 new cases and seven deaths, 163 new cases and four deaths equivalent. Do these figures stack up for prevention of transmission and death?

It is true their Stringency Index(3) is not as high as ours. We are among the highest in the world currently, if not the highest, at 70 on a scale of 1-100 for Stringency and 78 for Containment, while UAE is 39 Stringent and 68.5 Containment and Portugal 47/60.

I have put this data in the table below and included other countries for comparison. The next highest fully vaccinated are Spain, Singapore and Chile, then some other interesting ones. Singapore has a huge daily new case rate at the moment. Sweden of course have rejected lock downs and overall have done pretty well. They are 25th in the world for deaths/ml. Peru has by far the highest deaths/ml at 5949, almost twice the next highest, but appears to be doing a lot better at the moment. India of course was the main news item for a month or two earlier in the year, but look at its stats now. Singapore, USA, Peru and India all currently have similar restrictions to NZ. (Stats accurate on Oct 11/12 2021)



Country Pop Fully Vaxxed

Rate New Cases

/5ml Death

/5ml Stringency

1-100 Containment

1-100 NZ 5ml 58% 40 0 70 78 UAE 10ml 84% 64 0-1 39 68.5 Portugal 10ml 82% 163 4 4 60 Spain 47ml 78.9 142 2 42 50.9 Singapore 6ml 78% 2263 10 50.9 68.4 Chile 19ml 73.9% 190 2 31 49.5 Sweden 10ml 66% 165 0 19.4 29 USA 333ml 55.7% 756 6 61.6 65.5 Peru 33.5ml 40% 65 5 67.6 65.5 India 1.4bl 20% 47 1 65 70

We have to ask the question, “What difference does vaccination really make?” The narrative that our only hope is to be 90+% fully vaccinated does not seem to stack up with real experience and data from around the world. Vaccination definitely does not appear to be the “silver bullet.” What then has made the difference in countries such as India and Peru?

Looking at treatment, what difference does early treatment make? Articles abound on both sides of the debate regarding appropriate treatment of Covid 19 which are nothing short of misleading, deceptive, and fear-mongering, driven on the one hand by the politicised way this virus is being dealt with, and on the other by the angry response to that. It is high time we had an open conversation on how to best conserve our people!

Our family doctors have been trusted with the practice of medicine for centuries, and we have learnt to trust them. Why is it that at this time these dedicated caring professionals are being tossed aside in favour of a globally driven agenda? The focus on healthcare delivery should be by health professionals not the govt.

Here is a link to a panel of such people sharing their first hand experience of what really works.

There is a growing concern within the healthcare profession internationally that the treatment of this virus has been politicised. They have been overruled in the decision making process of what treatment is in the best interests of their patients.

As of today, over 11,900 doctors and scientists have signed the Physicians' Declaration(4) resulting from the Global Covid Summit held in Rome mid September. This declaration notes, among other things:

“policy makers have chosen to force a “one size fits all” treatment strategy, resulting in needless illness and death, rather than upholding fundamental concepts of the individualised, personalised approach to patient care;

thousands of physicians are being prevented from providing treatment to their patients, as a result of barriers put up by pharmacies, hospitals, and public health agencies;

this is not medicine. This is not care. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity;"

and calls for, among other things:

"the physician-patient relationship must be restored. The very heart of medicine is this relationship;

the political intrusion into the practice of medicine and the physician/patient relationship must end;

physicians must defend their right to prescribe treatment, observing the tenet "FIRST, DO NO HARM";

patients, who believe in the importance of the physician-patient relationship and the ability to be active participants in their care, to demand access to science-based medical care.”

New Conservative calls on the government to restore open conversation about our approach to this virus and to return individual healthcare back to local GPs to ensure individual needs are met in the best possible, proven manner.

(1)https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

(2)https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

(3)https://ourworldindata.org/covid-stringency-index

(4)https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/

Kevin Stitt, Board Chair New Conservative



