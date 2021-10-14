Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MTFJ’s National Employment Outcomes For Youth And Employers A ‘win-win’ With Over 1,300 Jobs Found

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) is celebrating a successful year having placed over 1300 youth and Covid-displaced workers into sustainable employment in rural New Zealand as part of its Community Recovery Programme.

The programme, which is run in partnership with Ministry for Social Development (MSD) and New Zealand’s 23 rural councils, focuses on providing sustainable employment to young people under 25 years of age and those not already in education, employment or training. It also assists regional workers displaced by Covid-19.

The partnership was developed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MTFJ and Central Government, which was signed in July at the LGNZ Conference on behalf of the Government by the Minister for Local Government, Nanaia Mahuta.

MTFJ Chair Mayor Max Baxter says the programme and partnership with MSD has been extremely successful.

“MTFJ’s Community Recovery Programme has helped 1336 people into employment, with 21 per cent of these jobs being apprenticeships.”

“Central Government working with the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs highlights that partnerships can make a real difference to the lives of young people by focussing on their needs at the local level,” says the Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Minister of Local Government.

“By working together, we can align and connect our resources to provide new employment opportunities for our rangatahi,” said the Minister.

“MSD are proud to be associated with the Mayor’s Task Force for Jobs,” Carmel Sepuloni said. “The MTFJ has proven itself year in, year out and continues to be one of the best schemes for getting young people into jobs across New Zealand.

“Mayors and councils can play a unique role in bringing together their local employers and developing place-based employment initiatives that provide a pathway for young people to get stuck into their employment journey locally”

“It’s equipped young people with the skills and confidence to find jobs in their home-town, all while supporting local employers along the way.”

“What’s successful about this model is it’s community-owned, and each council involved in the partnership with MSD has a unique strategy in advancing employment opportunities for youth,” she says.

Some councils have utilised mobile employment hubs to make finding job and training opportunities more accessible for youth or have set up their own cadetship, life-coach and “work readiness” programmes while working closely with iwi and community providers.

Mayor Baxter says that a lack of access to driver licencing in rural New Zealand remains a critical factor that is locking young people out of the labour market and remains a focus in MTFJ’s MOU with the Government.

The programme’s partnership with MSD is now into its second year and Mayor Baxter is expecting similar results throughout the country again, as the number of young people not in education, employment or training still sits at 10.8 per cent, for the June 2021 Quarter.

Alongside the 23 rural councils, several provincial councils in areas with high youth unemployment have joined the partnership. They include South Waikato District Council, South Taranaki District Council, Horowhenua District Council, Waitaki District Council and Gisborne District Council.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 