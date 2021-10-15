Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

REINZ Calls For A Three-month Extension To The 90-days Healthy Homes Standards Compliance Timeframe

Friday, 15 October 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has requested the 90-days Healthy Homes compliance timeframe for new or renewed tenancies be extended by three months.

The Residential Tenancies (Healthy Homes Standards) Regulations 2019 states that from 1 July 2021, private landlords must ensure their rental properties comply with the Healthy Homes Standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy.

REINZ has worked with members to ensure that they are ready for the Healthy Homes Standards deadlines, and many of the properties our members manage are compliant. However, due to the extended Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown period in Auckland and Alert Levels 2 and 3 in other regions, many landlords and property managers have been unable to complete their Healthy Homes compliance checks or work orders. This is particularly impacting those who had planned upgrades, as well as those who have renewed or entered new tenancies.

On behalf of members, REINZ has requested the 90-days Healthy Homes compliance timeframe be extended by three months to 29 December 2021 to enable landlords and property managers to complete the necessary works. This means that properties that were required to be compliant with Healthy Homes on or before 28 December 2021, would now receive additional time to ensure compliance. This request does not have the intention of bringing forward a Healthy Homes compliance due date, rather to keep landlords on the right side of the law.

Joanne Rae, Head of Property Management at REINZ, says: “We have actively encouraged our members to work with their clients/ landlords to ensure that all Healthy Homes Standards are met in advance of the final timeline. However, we have received significant feedback from property managers that COVID-19 and the various lockdown levels have impacted implementation.

“There is widespread concern that, despite their best efforts, many landlords and property managers are simply unable to comply because of physical restrictions to personal movement, supply chain issues and the need to postpone or reschedule booked work orders with qualified tradespeople.

“Considering these restrictions, we have requested the 90-days Healthy Homes compliance timeframe be extended by three months to allow for the delays and enable landlords and property managers to undertake the necessary works and ensure their rental properties meet the correct standards.”

All boarding houses — except Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand) and Community Housing Tenancies — should now comply with the Healthy Homes Standards in accordance with the 1 July 2021 timeframe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 