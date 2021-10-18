Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Powerful Alliance Of Māori Organisations Reject Traffic Light System

Monday, 18 October 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: National Iwi Chairs Forum

Over the weekend, a powerful alliance of iwi/Māori representatives gave urgency to deliberating the governments proposed COVID Traffic Light System. Representatives from Urban and Rural Māori, as well as Rangatahi, Hapū and Iwi, health professionals, corporate organisations and respected legacy group Te Rōpū Wahine Māori Toko I Te Ora (Māori Women’s Welfare League) and the NZ Māori Council gave of their time while simultaneously supporting the vaccination drives in their communities.

Lisa Tumahai, Chair Pandemic Response Group, representing the National Iwi Chairs, “we facilitated discussions with a broad range of Māori organisations, despite concerns about the engagement process, the urgency for us is the impact the governments proposed Traffic Light System will have on our whanau.”

“After forming a position on the governments Traffic Light model, a strong joint statement was presented to the Crown last night to make it absolutely clear that we reject the Traffic Light Framework,” explains Mike Smith.

Smith goes on to explain; “we fully understand the need to urgently develop systems to manage Covid within communities, however serious equity issues have yet to be resolved - such as community capacity to manage isolation; hospital capacity to manage extreme cases and care; wrap around care; welfare support and resourcing.”

“Māori and Pacific vaccination rates have to increase to the same level as other New Zealanders otherwise the infection and mortality rate will disproportionally effect our vulnerable communities,” says Ms Tumahai, ‘our focus is now giving priority to keeping our communities safe. We will be developing our plan of action ensuring it provides our whanau, our communities and they will be localised. While the intention is to give priority to our whanau, all plans will be for all in our communities’.

“Very serious issues with the revised Traffic Light Framework were raised by everyone during the several zoom meetings, which are substantial enough to seek further dialogue with the Crown,” says Mike Smith.

Smith goes onto say; “the vaccination strategy failed Māori and Pacific communities, it didn’t recognise the different demographics in our respective communities, Pakeha have a high number amongst its elderly, for us the highest proportion of our population is our youth so when the Governments Tier approach targeted the elderly, it did not reach into our communities.”

“The best way to avoid this disconnect is to involve us in the co-design of strategies and models right from the start,” says Tuamahai, ‘we need transparency of information as soon as cases are identified to be able to support the crisis at hand. We want to move decision making to iwi, hapū and whānau – we have the utmost confidence in our whānau to lead it out.”

Smith agrees, “amongst our alliance, we have world class data modelers, epidemiologists, risk management planners, Mātauranga Māori experts and a network of tribal leaders across both urban and rural communities.”

“This alliance of Maori leadership will continue to meet over the coming weeks to design a road map, identifying the likely scenarios we will need to respond to in the coming months and we will invite the government to work with us to enable the best outcome for our people.” says Ms Tumahai.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Iwi Chairs Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 