National’s Plan Deserves A Look

National’s economic plan covers the immediate Covid situation as well as the next step of reopening the economy, BusinessNZ says.

Commenting on the National Party’s plan released today, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope noted its immediate focus is on providing more targeted and general support for business, including improved regulation and immigration settings.

"Businesses are likely to welcome this approach, given the burden of Covid lockdowns has impacted so severely on business.

"Targeted support and compensation for losses would be a significant help to many, along with a freeze on new regulations that add to the cost of business.

"The second part of National’s plan - covering vaccinations, border controls and the reopening of the economy - will be well received by business.

"National’s plan includes more freedoms for people who are fully vaccinated and no more lockdowns or regional boundaries once NZ reaches 85% vaccinations or on 1 December, whichever comes first.

"A key feature of the plan is the commitment to trust and support businesses to manage their own Covid risks, including practical help such as providing businesses with saliva tests to conduct regular tests of staff.

"Business would welcome close investigation and debate on National’s plan for economic reopening and recovery."

© Scoop Media

