While Barbados Elects Its First President, New Zealand Appoints Another Representative Of A Foreign Monarch
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Republic
"The swearing-in today of another representative of the
Queen, Dame Cindy Kiro, starkly contrasts with the election
earlier today in Barbados of Dame Sandra Mason as the first
president of that country" said Lewis Holden, campaign chair
of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a
Aotearoa.
"Barbados has been on a path to become the
latest republic in the Commonwealth by the end of November.
Meanwhile Dame Cindy Kiro, our first female Māori
Governor-General, has to suffer the indignity of bowing to
the British Monarch who remains our head of state. The
continued colonial symbolism of this arrangement is
clear."
"The move to a republic in Barbados has been
prompted by the Windrush immigration scandal in the UK. It's
clear the monarchy did nothing for Barbados. It does nothing
for Aotearoa - whereas having our own head of state has
clear benefits in diplomacy and trade."
"Barbados has
demonstrated that this change is not hard to achieve and can
be done in a straightforward way. The first president is the
last governor-general, they will be elected by Barbados
parliament by a two-thirds majority, and have the same
reserve powers as the Governor-General. Our campaign hopes
that Dame Cindy Kiro might become our first independent head
of state" concluded Mr
Holden.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist
It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>
Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed
NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>