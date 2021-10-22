Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Support Packages Shows Government Listened

Friday, 22 October 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Government has recognised that businesses feed and employ people, backing employers by doubling the resurgence support payment which will be a huge cashflow benefit, clearing the way for vaccination passports and no jab no job workplaces and providing grants for advice, planning, implementation, and mental health to boost recovery.

“They listened. We have a balanced response that considers health and wellbeing and getting back to business and more normal lives are now within our grasp as Auckland’s vaccination rates will hit the magic 90 per cent within weeks,” Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said.

“The package will support desperate businesses, by not only providing cash but recognising that help is needed through transition from restrictions to greater freedoms and will require employers to be in better shape financially, strategically and emotionally.”

The $60 million package for the Regional Business Partner Programme including $10 million for mental health support, will be a lifeline for many and help build resilience and a recovery strategy.

“Businesses will be able to apply for up to $3,000 worth of advice and planning support, and then better still receive up to $4,000 to implement that advice to carve a new direction, or process change or variation to manufacturing,” Mr Barnett said. “I urge businesses to take advantage of this grant.”

Mr Barnett said the Chamber was keen to work with government on outstanding issues ranging from licencing considerations to enable hospitality to entertain more patrons outside if necessary and also the practicalities of using vaccine certificates and introducing compulsory workplace vaccinations by law rather than unilaterally.

