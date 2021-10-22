Clarification Needed On MIQ For New Zealand Crews
Friday, 22 October 2021, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand
The union representing New Zealand seafarers is asking
the Government to provide more clarity around MIQ rules for
crews working in international waters.
Maritime Union
Wellington Branch Secretary Jim King says MUNZ members
can’t understand the logic of a decision to make them stay
isolated on their ship.
18 New Zealand seafarers
aboard the MMA Vision, managed by New Plymouth-based
Kingston Offshore Services, have been on board the vessel in
international waters.
The crew returned negative
COVID-19 tests before spending 19 days working at sea, but
have been denied an MIQ exemption.
Mr King says there
is no obvious reason for the crew members to be isolated as
they had not been in contact with anyone else.
“The
Maritime Union fully supports strong measures to protect
everyone from COVID-19, but in this case it seems the rules
need reviewing.”
He says there is some confusion
about the apparent different treatment of crew members on
the interisland ferry Aratere, which recently
returned from Sydney after maintenance at the dry
dock.
Mr King says consistency is essential.
The
MMA Vision had been undertaking survey work of the
sea floor for the new Southern Cross Cable, a major project
to increase New Zealand's internet capacity.
The
Maritime Union was awaiting a response from maritime
authorities on the
issue.
