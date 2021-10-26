Clarity And Certainty For Business - Vaccine Certificates And Mandates
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ endorses proposed law changes that will
provide greater clarity and certainty and reduce risks for
businesses when making decisions about workplace vaccination
mandates.
The plan will require vaccination of all
workers at businesses where customers need to show a
Covid-19 vaccination certificate, and for other businesses
it will introduce a simpler risk assessment process to
follow when deciding whether vaccinations should be mandated
at their workplace.
BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk
Hope said the requirement to vaccinate, and the simpler
process for deciding on the requirement, would make the
process for businesses more
straightforward.
"Businesses seeking to protect their
customers, staff and visitors to the workplace have found it
very difficult to get clarity on what they can and can’t
do. The potential for legal challenge of business decisions
in this area has created much uncertainty.
"The
BusinessNZ Network has worked closely with the Government
and NZCTU on this set of policies, which when legislated
will make workplaces as safe as possible and give confidence
to businesses, customers, staff, suppliers and others," Mr
Hope said.
Under the proposed legislation, employers
will be required to keep records about workers’
vaccination status. Mr Hope said the requirement was needed
so employers could have certainty about the health risks
their business
faced.
