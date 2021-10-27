Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ’s Leading Commercial Construction Businesses Endorse Mandatory Vaccinations For The Building And Construction Sector

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 9:43 am
Press Release: Vertical Construction Leaders Group

The Vertical Construction Leaders Group (VCLG), made up of 50 of the biggest commercial construction companies in New Zealand, endorses the Registered Master Builders Association’s call for mandatory vaccinations for the building and construction sector.

“The building and construction industry is one of the largest sectors in New Zealand, employing over 10% of New Zealand’s workforce. It’s vital we keep them, their families, and the communities they work in safe, and that is our commitment to them. Mandatory vaccinations are the only way to effectively do this, and we strongly urge the Government to step up and quickly mandate them for the sector,” says New Zealand Strong Managing Director Chris Hunter.

This position is strongly supported by a majority of sector leaders/VCLG members. The VCLG commends those businesses that have taken the initiative to mandate vaccinations for those accessing their sites, whether staff, clients, or visitors. However, there is still a lot of confusion for employers who are worried of potential legal consequences. This fear is valid and real and happening right now. The industry is looking to Government to provide leadership on this issue as the Government has already shown for teachers and health workers.

“Government needs to urgently change the current laws to allow businesses to make the decision to mandate vaccination without punishment or difficulty. This will allow businesses in the building and construction sector to mandate vaccination with confidence, progressing our vaccination efforts, benefitting all New Zealanders”, says Mr. Hunter.

The call is also supported by Site Safe. “Our sector has strict health and safety protocols but, these are not enough on their own to protect our people or respond to the unique complexities caused by Covid-19", added Brett Murray, Chief Executive of Site Safe New Zealand. ”We have seen that with recently rising cases on some sites. Ours is a highly mobile workforce, that frequently moves around New Zealand accessing numerous sites. They work indoors, with low ventilation, and it is extremely difficult for them to always maintain the distancing rules,”

“The health and safety of our workforce is at the forefront of all the work our industry does. Supporting mandatory vaccination policies will be an additional pillar of the sector’s health and safety strategy. Our industry is far reaching, working with people from all backgrounds and needs. Protecting our workforce and everyone in our team of five million is a commitment we all need to do our part on”, said Messrs Hunter and Murray.

What is the Vertical Construction Leaders Group?

The Vertical Construction Leaders Group is formed of leaders in the commercial construction sector. The group has members ranging in commercial construction expertise. The group is commissioned by Registered Master Builders Association.

This statement was prepared on behalf of the Vertical Construction Leaders Group by Registered Master Builders Association, NZ Strong and Site Safe.

