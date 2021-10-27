Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Major Campaign Launching To Stop Three Waters

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is launching a major campaign to stop the Government’s proposed Three Waters reforms. The campaign launch comes on the same day that Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced a working group to tweak the reforms with an eye to forcing them on all local councils.

  • The Union has prepared a 30-second television ad and is crowd-funding to air this on prime time television and online. This ad is available to journalists upon request.
  • A campaign hub has been launched at www.StopThreeWaters.nz that presents key reasons to oppose the reforms. This site is supported with Google ads so it appears alongside the Government's taxpayer-funded campaign site.
  • More than 65,000 New Zealanders have signed the Union’s petition against the reforms. The Union is updating these individuals and is ready to deploy them during any consultation period.
  • More than 20,000 New Zealanders used the Union’s email tool to contact their local councillors about the reforms. The Union will be launching a new email drive in the coming weeks, targeting Government MPs.
  • The Union has commissioned Curia polling showing 56% of New Zealanders oppose the proposed reform, versus just 19% in support and 24% unsure.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Louis Houlbrooke says, “Opposition to Nanaia Mahuta’s multi-billion dollar asset grab is already broad, energised, and well-resourced. With the Government now forcing these changes on local councils, the backlash will only intensify. We are calling on the Prime Minister to read the room and announce a CGT-style captain’s call to eject her Local Government Minister’s reforms entirely.”

New Zealanders concerned about the reforms can chip in to the campaign fund at www.taxpayers.org.nz/donate_three_waters.
 

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar.

