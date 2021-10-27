Major Campaign Launching To Stop Three Waters

The Taxpayers’ Union is launching a major campaign to stop the Government’s proposed Three Waters reforms. The campaign launch comes on the same day that Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced a working group to tweak the reforms with an eye to forcing them on all local councils.
- The Union has prepared a 30-second television ad and is crowd-funding to air this on prime time television and online. This ad is available to journalists upon request.
- A campaign hub has been launched at www.StopThreeWaters.nz that presents key reasons to oppose the reforms. This site is supported with Google ads so it appears alongside the Government's taxpayer-funded campaign site.
- More than 65,000 New Zealanders have signed the Union’s petition against the reforms. The Union is updating these individuals and is ready to deploy them during any consultation period.
- More than 20,000 New Zealanders used the Union’s email tool to contact their local councillors about the reforms. The Union will be launching a new email drive in the coming weeks, targeting Government MPs.
- The Union has commissioned Curia polling showing 56% of New Zealanders oppose the proposed reform, versus just 19% in support and 24% unsure.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Louis Houlbrooke says, “Opposition to Nanaia Mahuta’s multi-billion dollar asset grab is already broad, energised, and well-resourced. With the Government now forcing these changes on local councils, the backlash will only intensify. We are calling on the Prime Minister to read the room and announce a CGT-style captain’s call to eject her Local Government Minister’s reforms entirely.”
New Zealanders concerned about the
reforms can chip in to the campaign fund at www.taxpayers.org.nz/donate_three_waters.