Forest Owners Say ‘back The Bat’
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners' Association
The Forest Owners Association is urging its members and
the public to vote for the pekapeka – the Long-Tailed Bat
- in the Forest and Bird sponsored Bird of the Year 2021
competition.
President, Phil Taylor, says Forest and
Bird should be congratulated for making pekapeka an honorary
bird in this year’s competition.
“In the late 19th
Century, pekapeka used to be commonly sighted within South
Island cities, such as Invercargill, Dunedin and
Christchurch.”
“It would be great to see it come
back. Forest companies, which have populations of pekapeka,
are actively taking action to protect them in their
forests.”
“Our own company, Port Blakey, for
example, is working with DoC, Environment Canterbury and the
Timaru District Council, iwi, and local property owners to
monitor a pekapeka colony among a stand of mature podocarps
within the Geraldine Forest.”
“The monitoring
showed us that possums and rats were preying on the
pekapeka. So, we and the Council have a predator control
programme. We’ll be putting out the bait stations next
month when the pekapeka enter their critical breeding
season.”
The pekapeka’s conservation status is
described as ‘nationally critical.’ Forest Owners
encourage everyone to vote at www.birdoftheyear.org.nz
and tick for the pekapeka.
Voting closes Sunday 31
October.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>
ALSO: