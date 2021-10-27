Great News For Retailers In Government Rent Relief Decisions
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ
Retail NZ is welcoming the changes announced by the
Government today on rent relief support measures currently
before the House of Representatives.
“The changes
agreed to by the Government today will be welcomed by
retailers around the country. Backdating the rent relief
clause to the start of the most recent lockdown will ensure
rent relief can be sought in the most financially crippling
Alert Level 3 and 4 periods,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ
Chief Executive said today.
“Retail NZ has been
asking Government to make changes the bill to better support
businesses in need of rent relief. A significant number of
retail businesses are in dispute with their landlords around
rent relief relating to the current lockdown period. It is
great news that Minister Faafoi and the Government have
taken on board feedback from Retail NZ and is making
sensible changes to strengthen the bill.
“The
package of changes from the Government supports retailers
and landlords to conduct negotiations on rent relief with
clear guidance and support – something we have been asking
the Government for and it has heard. Retailers across the
country can now get on with negotiating rent relief with
landlords.”
