Great News For Retailers In Government Rent Relief Decisions

Retail NZ is welcoming the changes announced by the Government today on rent relief support measures currently before the House of Representatives.

“The changes agreed to by the Government today will be welcomed by retailers around the country. Backdating the rent relief clause to the start of the most recent lockdown will ensure rent relief can be sought in the most financially crippling Alert Level 3 and 4 periods,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today.

“Retail NZ has been asking Government to make changes the bill to better support businesses in need of rent relief. A significant number of retail businesses are in dispute with their landlords around rent relief relating to the current lockdown period. It is great news that Minister Faafoi and the Government have taken on board feedback from Retail NZ and is making sensible changes to strengthen the bill.

“The package of changes from the Government supports retailers and landlords to conduct negotiations on rent relief with clear guidance and support – something we have been asking the Government for and it has heard. Retailers across the country can now get on with negotiating rent relief with landlords.”

