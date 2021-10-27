Three Waters – Ratepayers Neglected
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Government has failed taxpayers and ratepayers with a
lack of democratic accountability and community consultation
to ram through unpopular plans to progress the transfer of
local authority owned water assets to four new mega
entities.
“Local councils have unwittingly aided
government’s fast tracking of the Three Waters asset grab
plan,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael
Barnett. “Ratepayers have pumped over $10 billion into
Watercare’s infrastructure to manage drinking and
wastewater and billions more into Healthy Waters to manage
stormwater, but at no point has Auckland Council explained
why it is not in the best interests of the people to hand
over control and governance to something that will be
designed by committee.
Other Councils have neglected
the opportunity to include their water ownership status for
discussion in their Long-Term Plans – it seems that its
infrastructure, out of sight, out of mind.”
Barnett
said that both local and central Government “talks big”
on how critical it is to be inclusive and consult with all
affected parties, yet they have failed to let people have
their say, and not adhered to their own rule
book.
“The magnitude and consequences of the Three
Waters reform are too serious to be rushed like this and
better consultation should be enabled and
encouraged.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>
ALSO: