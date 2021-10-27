Hospitality New Zealand Welcomes Government Rent Relief Support Announcement
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the Government’s
announcement today on rent relief support currently passing
through Parliament.
“We are delighted with the
decision to backdate the rent relief clause to the start of
the current lockdown, ensuring hospitality businesses can
seek rent relief during the most recent Alert Levels 3 and
4,” says Julie White, Hospitality NZ Chief
Executive.
“As we know, as soon as the country
enters a lockdown, the impacts on the hospitality sector are
immediate, with both zero revenue and stock losses hitting
the bottom line. That’s why the ability to negotiate
during the recent Level 3 and 4 periods across the country
was a critical change that needed to be made in order for
the proposals to be effective.
“We are grateful that
Minister Faafoi and the Government have listened to our
feedback and have enabled clear guidance and support for
landlords and hospitality venues to negotiate rent
relief.”
