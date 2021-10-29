Job Growth Slows In September

Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today.

The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021, an increase of 5,690 (0.3 percent) from the previous month.

“In comparison, the previous three months had an average monthly growth in filled jobs of 0.7 percent,” business employment manager Sue Chapman said.

