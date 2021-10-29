Submissions Open On Inquiry Into Learning Support For Ākonga Māori
Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
The Māori Affairs Committee is opening an inquiry into
learning support for ākonga Māori (Māori school students)
across primary, secondary, alternative, and Māori medium
education in Aotearoa New Zealand. The inquiry seeks to gain
an overview on the learning support needs of ākonga Māori
and whether these are currently being met, as well as
identify ways to better meet these needs.
The inquiry
seeks to:
· investigate current learning support and
strategies for ākonga Maori, including neurodiverse ākonga
Māori
· identify barriers for ākonga Māori in
receiving this support
· explore ways of collecting
data on learning support needs among ākonga Māori
·
enhance understanding of specialist workforce requirements
including language skills and behaviour
· enhance
understanding of resourcing required to support ākonga
Māori and Māori learning support initiatives.
Tell
the Māori Affairs Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on Friday, 10
December 2021.
You can
follow the committee’s Facebook page here for
updates.
