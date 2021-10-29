Submissions Open On Inquiry Into Learning Support For Ākonga Māori

The Māori Affairs Committee is opening an inquiry into learning support for ākonga Māori (Māori school students) across primary, secondary, alternative, and Māori medium education in Aotearoa New Zealand. The inquiry seeks to gain an overview on the learning support needs of ākonga Māori and whether these are currently being met, as well as identify ways to better meet these needs.

The inquiry seeks to:

· investigate current learning support and strategies for ākonga Maori, including neurodiverse ākonga Māori

· identify barriers for ākonga Māori in receiving this support

· explore ways of collecting data on learning support needs among ākonga Māori

· enhance understanding of specialist workforce requirements including language skills and behaviour

· enhance understanding of resourcing required to support ākonga Māori and Māori learning support initiatives.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on Friday, 10 December 2021.

You can follow the committee’s Facebook page here for updates.



