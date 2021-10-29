IHC Welcomes New Ministry For Disabled People
Friday, 29 October 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: IHC
IHC welcomes today’s announcement that the Government
will establish a new standalone Ministry for Disabled
People, supported by the Ministry of Social Development.
Moving government disability support funding from the
Ministry of Health represents a paradigm shift in the way
disabled people are viewed and valued as equal
citizens.
“Disabled people have long called for a
system that is joined up and responds in a holistic way to
who they are and what they need for a great life,” says
IHC Director of Advocacy, Trish Grant.
“This
decision shows the Government has listened to them, their
families, and their advocacy and support
organisations.
“Over half the users of disability
support services have an intellectual disability as their
primary diagnosis. This means it will be important for our
sector to have a role in the set-up of the Ministry to
ensure it is represented fairly.
“Providers too will
need to be part of the consultation process and time to
adjust to the change.
“It is great that the
Government is committed to rolling out the Enabling Good
Lives programme nationally under the new Ministry. We're
also encouraged that the Māori Health Authority will have a
relationship with providers of Māori services.
“In
the longer term we would like education to be covered by the
Ministry as well, to make it easier to put in place
holistic, wrap-around services across the social sector for
people with
disabilities.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from IHC
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist
Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>