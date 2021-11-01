Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes James Shaw’s Pragmatic Approach To Emissions
Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is welcoming James
Shaw’s commitment to reduce net –
not gross – carbon emissions.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Climate change policy is
a global challenge. What counts is not where cuts in
emissions occur, but that they are genuine. It makes sense
for us to sequester carbon by planting trees offshore where
land and labour is cheap. That’s better than covering
valuable New Zealand land with pine forest, and far better
than forcing down emissions in particular local sectors
using costly regulations.”
“Of course, James
Shaw’s sensible focus on global, rather than local,
emissions flies in the face of the Climate Change
Commission’s recommendations. The Minister should take the
obvious next step and announce he’s rejecting the
Commission’s entire costly approach. There is no need for
an ideological, regulation-driven ‘transformation’ of
New Zealand’s economy and lifestyle when we already have
tools like the Emissions Trading Scheme and offshore
sequestration to affordably do our part.”
“The
Climate Change Commission and others who dismiss offshore
carbon sequestration argue that the longer we wait to reduce
gross local emissions the harder it will be. They are wrong.
Carbon sequestration buys vital time for technologies like
solar power, battery storage, and low-emission cattle feed
to improve and become more
affordable.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
