Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reports Into Our Prisons Show Those With Lived Experience Must Be Heard

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Amnesty International

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has released a damning report into the treatment of women in our prisons. It’s the latest in a long list of reports and reviews that show the criminal justice system is failing our wāhine. The person ultimately responsible for change, Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis, needs to respond.

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Executive Director Meg de Ronde says the system as is, is causing further harm to people.

"We have reports, reviews and research from the Office of the Inspectorate, the Ombudsman, criminal justice lawyers, international experts, domestic academics, and the Human Rights Commission that all show a growing body of evidence that our criminal justice system is not only failing, but is perpetuating serious human rights concerns time and time again. It’s shameful."

"We, like most New Zealanders, expect to see an environment that is conducive to rehabilitation and reintegration. People, no matter where they are in society, for whatever reason, deserve dignity and respect and equal opportunity to improve their lives. Right now, our prisons and other facilities are not only falling short of this, they are causing more harm."

De Ronde says work on the Government’s strategy Wāhine - E rere ana ki te pae hou is welcome, with much potential there, however policy and practice need to link up.

"It’s great to see work underway here but we, along with a number of civil society organisations have been raising these concerns for some time and what seems to be missing is the link between policy and practice on the ground. This means policy isn’t always reflected as it should be in the day-to-day lives of those living and working within our criminal justice system. With the potential of the new strategy, it’s critical that there’s commitment to seeing change through at every level, which means a willingness to doing things differently and listening to those most impacted."

She says the people who experience the criminal justice system, who can best articulate the parts not working, are not being listened to.

"The best gauge of change is through the people most impacted. We believe people with lived experience are still not being heard. We have recently launched Aotearoa Justice Watch along with JustSpeak and the Council for Civil Liberties to ensure those experiencing issues in the prison and policing system can speak out. This will help to see where the problems are that may be going unaddressed or unheard."

She adds previous calls to ban harmful practices have largely been ignored.

"While we recognise many of the changes needed will take time, this does not remove responsibility to take immediate action to prevent immediate harm. Practices such as cell buster extractions have no place in our prisons. It has been nearly a year and the Minister Kelvin Davis has still now moved to prohibit cell buster extractions."

Reports into our prisons show those with lived experience must be heard

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 