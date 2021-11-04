Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Local Documentary Milked Unveils Billboards Awarding Nz Dairy The Prize For #1 Polluter

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: Public Good

The makers of local feature documentary MILKED have this week unveiled billboards in Auckland and Wellington commending New Zealand dairy as the country’s number one polluter.

Featuring a trophy adorned with a poo emoji, the meme-style billboards are located in Cuba Street, Wellington and near Fonterra’s head office in Fanshawe Street, Auckland. They will be on display during the month of November to support the release of MILKED which kicks off its New Zealand International Film Festival season on November 7th.

MILKED presenter and co-Producer Chris Huriwai says the billboards speak to the kaupapa of the film: waking New Zealanders up to the whitewash of the country’s multi-billion dollar dairy industry. “Industrial dairying is Aotearoa's biggest polluter, creating more greenhouse gases than our entire transport sector, and polluting our water and soil,” he says. “With emission reductions top of the agenda at COP26, our film is a timely reminder that our nation’s biggest environmental offender continues to operate virtually unchecked.

Director and co-Producer Amy Taylor adds: “We know farmers are doing their best, but industry leaders like Fonterra need to wake up to the truth and start making some big changes before it's too late."

Featuring interviews with high-profile contributors including Dr Jane Goodall, environmentalist and former actress Suzy Amis Cameron and Cowspiracy co-director Keegan Kuhn, as well as experts from the fields of ecology, economy, politics, farming, medicine and more, MILKED reveals the behind-the-scenes reality of the New Zealand dairy farming fairy-tale. The film uncovers alarming information about the impacts of the industry on the environment and our health, leading up to the discovery that we’re on the edge of the biggest global disruption of food and agriculture in history.

Dubbed “a powerful wake-up call that the world is getting milked” by Oscar(R)-winning filmmaker James Cameron, MILKED is an impactful global story told with a local eye, and also points to what New Zealand and other countries can do to change their fate.

MILKED premieres this weekend and will screen throughout New Zealand during November and early December as part of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival 2021. Visit the Festival website for screening details.


Follow MILKED online:
Website: http://www.milked.film/ 
Facebook: @milkedfilm
Instagram: @milkedfilm
Hashtag: #MilkedFilm

Click here to watch the MILKED trailer
Click here to access MILKED key art
Click here to access the billboard imagery

© Scoop Media

Public Good Aotearoa New Zealand

Publlic Good Aotearoa New Zealand

Rebuilding the social contract between people and government

A Strong Public Sector: Firstly we will be working to support a stronger public sector. A well resourced, fully capable and future focussed public service can provide public value in the form of good quality services, infrastructure and a fair framework of protective regulation for people and the environment.

Genuine Democracy and Engagement: a fuller experience of democracy means we all have a bigger say in influencing the NZ we want to live in. Real democracy involves more than a couple of opportunities to vote every three years. Genuine democracy gives place for dissent. Common Wealth: Community wealth is about more than money in the bank. Its about community assets and community capabilities.

Contact Public Good Aotearoa New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 