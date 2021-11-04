Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Advocating Household Climate Actions Reduces Support For More Effective Policy

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Lincoln University

Telling people how to save energy lowers their support for government policy on climate change, new research has found.

Lincoln University’s Dr Jorie Knook co-authored Priming for individual energy efficiency action crowds out support national climate change policy, with Zack Dorner (University of Waikato) and Philip Stahlmann-Brown (Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research).

The study looked at the crowding out effect, which occurred when people who are encouraged to take one action for the environment are less likely to take or support a second action.

This phenomenon is an issue if household actions, such as changing lightbulbs, reduces support for policy. National climate policy has a much bigger potential to reduce emissions than low cost individual actions.

In the survey, half of the participants were asked to think about implementing low-cost energy efficiency measures in their household.

All the participants were then asked about their support for a national policy intervention that reduced emissions from fuel use that would raise the price of petrol.

The results showed a crowding-out effect from individual actions on support for national policy, with lower support among those primed to think about energy efficiency.

The crowding out effect was strongest among those most worried about climate change.

This suggests that reminding people about individual actions they can take reduced their worry, and made them less likely to support national policy.

Crowding out is not generally considered in the development and implementation of policies, but questions have been raised concerning the probability that the promotion of these actions could undermine public support for more comprehensive policy measures.

The survey was conducted among lifestyle farmers in 2019 as part of the Survey for Rural Decisions Makers, run every two years by Manaaki Whenua. The results were consistent with other studies in other countries, meaning similar results are likely if conducted among urban households.

The authors said the study contributed to an understanding of when and why crowding out occurs in order to help communicate about climate change policy.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 