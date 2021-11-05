Let's All Go Vegan
Kiwi actor Thomasin McKenzie, comedian Tom Sainsbury, All Black TJ Pereana, entertainer Miss Geena, musician Tom Bailey, fire fighter Maaka Mc Kinnie, soldier Apollo Taito, businesswoman Alice Shopland, racing driver Jono Lester, MP Chloe Swarbrick and the ex-Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.
What do they all have in
common?
Answer: They are all vegan and we
are challenging all Kiwis to join them and give going vegan
a try this World Vegan Month. There has never been a better
time than now, with the world’s leaders currently
attending COP talks to advocate for the world we live in. We
even challenged the Prime Minister to try vegan to help
fight the climate crisis.
People of all
ages, race, gender, sexuality, political viewpoint or
religion are choosing veganism. The most recent estimate is
14% of the world's population are vegan, vegetarian or
flexitarian. People are choosing to eschew meat and dairy as
they see improvements to their health, to improve their
athletic performance, for a more sustainable future for
their children, to lower their impact on global resources,
because they have compassion for all animals and they wish
to be part of a brave new future for
humanity.
The current COP26 climate talks in
Glasgow are vital to ensure world leaders, businesses,
corporations and individuals can all work together to combat
the damage done by our use of fossil fuels. With emissions
still rising, the need to act fast is paramount. Changing
what is eaten is a much easier solution than any others
currently out there. By switching to a plant-based diet, it
is possible to reduce emissions due to food by up to 75%.
Animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change, and
the emissions from meat
production alone is 60% of all food production
emissions. New Zealand's emissions
are still rising and we are unlikely to meet our Paris
Agreement unless we change what we are currently
doing.
There is more than enough land and water to feed 10 billion people on a plant-based diet unlike raising 80 billion animals, which is not sustainable for our planet, there is simply not enough land and water to supply 8 billion people with meat and dairy. Much of the current infertile and poor land could be rewilded and used for carbon sequestration. The animals produce a lot of methane, a more dangerous greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, but as it is one that is short-lived, humanity can quickly combat emissions by reducing methane, if action is taken now.
As the world continues to battle with Covid, the
circumstances that produced it are still inherent in the
animal food system. Without changes to reduce overcrowding
of animals, the likelihood of another pandemic remains.
Reducing the demand for animal products will mean less
animals bred into captive existence. Eating a whole food
plant-based diet is key to improving the immune system's
ability to fight disease, something that could make a
difference to survival rates and severity of
infection.
Every day more people are making the commitment to eating less animal products, It is easy to find alternative proteins in the supermarkets, and growing your own is always an option too. Supermarkets report a 33% increase in demand for plant-based products, giving New Zealand farmers a very real reason to diversify.
“My aim initially was to help make vegan food mainstream. That has definitely happened, so now I have my sights set on helping to reduce Aotearoa’s dependence on animal agriculture.” said Alice Shopland of Angel Food, “If Aotearoa doesn’t pivot to focusing on plant-based foods we will be left behind as other countries are investing huge resources into alternative proteins, and the food industry landscape is changing very rapidly.”
Covid has shown New Zealand that the more self-sufficient we can be as a country, the stronger and healthier we will be as a nation. Want to give it a go? Try the 21 Day Easy Vegan Challenge at www.tryvegan.org.nz