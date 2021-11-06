Family Support Increases A Start, But More Is Needed
Saturday, 6 November 2021, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner
Small increases in family support announced today are a
welcome step, but much more is needed to make a significant
change for children and whānau, Children’s Commissioner
Judge Frances Eivers says.
The Government today
announced small increases to the Family Tax Credit and some
other payments which would make about 346,000 families
better off by an average of $20 a week.
“For those
families doing it tough even $20 a week is good news,
especially considering the hardship for mokopuna and their
whānau due to the effect of COVID-19,” Commissioner
Eivers says.
“This is a welcome small step to
improve the family tax credit following benefit increases
announced in this year’s budget.
“However, this
level of increase to family incomes is not enough. Much more
will be needed if we are serious about making a real
difference for mokopuna.
“As the Government
continues to review the Working for Families scheme, I urge
it to pick up the challenge of the Welfare Expert Advisory
Group, and significantly increase family tax credit payments
for every child in every lower income family.”
In
its 2019 report, the WEAG recommended<http://www.weag.govt.nz/weag-report/whakamana-tangata/achieving-security-requires-adequate-income/immediate-steps-towards-adequacy/>
the maximum family tax credit increase to $170 for the first
child with rates for subsequent children also recommended to
rise.
“In a country with the resources of Aotearoa
every mokopuna, no matter their background, should grow up
in a whānau that has what they need to thrive,”
Commissioner Eivers
says.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>