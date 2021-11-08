Tribal Leaders Unite In Support Of Shelly Bay Development
Monday, 8 November 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Te Atiawa Trust
Leaders of Te Ātiawa in Wellington have
expressed their support for Shelly Bay Taikuru – a joint
venture involving Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust and
Taranaki Whānui Limited.
“Our kaumatua,
trustees and executive leaders are united on this kaupapa
that will deliver significant benefits for current and
future decedents of Te Ātiawa in Wellington,” says PNBST
Chair Holden Hohaia.
“It is for this reason that we
have asked the protestors at Shelly Bay to end their
occupation so we can take back our
whenua.”
Unfortunately, Shelly Bay (Marukaikuru) was
not included in our tribe’s 2008 Treaty
Settlement.
“However, through a series of
transactions over the years, we have acquired an interest in
Shelly Bay Taikuru JV that will deliver significant benefits
for uri and we want to realise those benefits
now.”
Tribal leaders acknowledge not everyone will
agree with the development, but the tribe has a mandate to
grow its assets for the benefit of future
generations.
“It is time to put the past behind us
and embrace our positive future together.”
Shelly
Bay Limited has served the occupants at Shelly Bay with
notice to vacate the whenua, giving them seven days to leave
the site, which includes several earthquake-prone and
condemned
buildings.
