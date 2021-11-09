Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Tools To Deal With Harmful Illegal Material Online

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

New tools to help deal with online material that is illegal have been welcomed by Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

A new Act – the Films, Videos, and Publications (Urgent Interim Classification and Prevention of Online Harm) Amendment Act – has received Royal Assent and criminalises the livestreaming of objectionable material and introduces new enforcement tools.

Jared Mullen, Director Digital Safety, says: “The Department will be able to take fast and effective steps to prevent and mitigate harms caused by objectionable material online. In the past, we have had to rely on voluntary requests to online content hosts to remove this type of harmful material.

“We will work with internet service providers and online content hosts to swiftly and consistently take action against illegal material and prevent potential harm to New Zealanders.”

Viewing objectionable material can lead to offline harms such as isolation, depression and anxiety and, in some cases, can lead to physical harm. It also re-victimises people shown in the material.

The need for these tools came out of the tragedy of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Mr Mullen says the Amendment Act doesn’t alter what is or isn’t ‘objectionable’. The definition of objectionable remains the same and is clearly defined in law: it refers to material that is illegal to create, possess or distribute.

“It is the most abhorrent type of content and includes violent extremist or terrorist material and images of child sexual exploitation.”

The new tools add to existing measures available to the Department, such as the Digital Child Exploitation Filtering system, which is run in partnership with New Zealand internet service providers. Protecting New Zealanders from online harms is one of the ways we ensure hapū, iwi and communities are safe, resilient and thriving.

The Act amends the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993 and becomes law on 1 February 2022.

Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

