Gareth Hughes Becomes Chair Of SAFE’s Board Of Directors
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: SAFE
Former Green Party MP Gareth Hughes was voted in as Chair
of SAFE’s Board of Directors following the charity’s AGM
last week.
"SAFE has been a strong voice for animals
and our recent legal victory over sow crates shows we are
delivering for them," said Hughes.
"Some of the
biggest ethical, environmental and economic questions facing
New Zealand in the short and long term come from our
relationship with animals."
"Farming interests have
held sway over successive Governments and SAFE will continue
to be an effective, principled and professional
counter-voice for the animals."
"SAFE will continue to
campaign to end cruel practises like live export of animals
and chicken colony cages and is calling for an independent
Parliamentary Commissioner for Animals to help address
current animal welfare shortcomings."
Hughes was a
member of Parliament for 10 years before retiring at the
2020 General Election. During his time in politics, he
championed the 2014 ban on shark finning and accepted
numerous petitions from animal advocacy
groups.
