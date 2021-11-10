Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZUSA Joins The Global Student Forum

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: NZUSA

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has joined the Global Student Forum (GSF).

NZUSA joins 198 student unions from 120 different countries in the GSF, the worldwide umbrella organisation of democratic, independent and representative student organisations.

The NZUSA National Education Officer, Ellen Dixon, has been selected to represent the Pacific on the GSF Steering Committee due to her knowledge and expertise in student activism at a local and global level.

“It is an honour to be nominated by NZUSA to represent the Pacific on the GSF Steering Committee, and a privilege to stand in solidarity and partnership with the global student movement” says Dixon.

“Upholding student voice and human rights is essential, especially considering the existential threats students and youth are facing from climate change, economic uncertainty, and COVID-19. I acknowledge the transformative capacity of global student initiatives for education and the wider international community” says Dixon.

NZUSA National Vice President, Liam Davies says “Ellen’s extensive knowledge and experience in student and youth activism will put her in a good position to tackle the myriad of challenges students face globally”.

“NZUSA’s membership to the GSF, and the role we play in their governance structure, could not have come at a better time. COVID-19 has caused a myriad of issues that directly impact students, and for NZUSA and Ellen to champion the voice of the Pacific in a global setting is a welcome opportunity to share experiences and work together, to find common solutions”.

Dixon commences her 8-month term to the GSF Steering Committee this month.

About the Global Student Forum

The Global Student Forum was founded by the All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU), Commonwealth Students’ Association (CSA), European Students’ Union (ESU), Organising Bureau of European School Student Unions (OBESSU), Organización Continental Latinoamericana y Caribeña de Estudiantes (OCLAE), and other national student organisations and movements.

The organisation serves as a platform for students to build networks and facilitate active solidarity through digital campaigns and on-the-ground action. Through cooperation, analysis and strategy it services as a coordinator for targeted political action and advocacy efforts facilitated for and by students.

About the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations

NZUSA is the national representative body for students in tertiary education in Aotearoa New Zealand. NZUSA has been a member-led association since 1929, tirelessly advocating for students in universities and polytechnics. Their vision is for an accessible and barrier free tertiary education system.

They stand in partnership with Te Mana Ākonga (National Māori Tertiary Students’ Association), Tauira Pasifika (National Pasifika Students’ Association) and the National Disabled Students’ Association, to strengthen the student movement. NZUSA upholds that education is a public good that benefits the community, the nation and the world.

