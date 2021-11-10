Have Your Say On The Data And Statistics Bill
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee
The Governance and Administration Committee has called
for submissions on the Data and Statistics Bill. The bill
seeks to repeal and replace the existing Statistics Act
1975. The bill has been introduced due to a review of
existing statistics legislation and public consultation on
proposals for new data and statistics
legislation.
Maintaining accurate data and statistics,
and the insights that come from analysing them, is important
for society in a wide range of ways. They are crucial for
effective democracy, informed decision-making, and providing
transparency and accountability.
The Data and
Statistics Bill intends to:
· recognise the Crown’s
responsibility to consider and provide for Māori interests
in data and statistics
· enable more effective system
leadership
· strengthen and future-proof the
framework for collecting data for official
statistics
· modernise the framework for accessing
data for research
· continue to provide appropriate
safeguards and protections to ensure public trust and
confidence in the collection and use of data for official
statistics and research.
The bill would also amend the
Official Information Act 1982 and the Summary Proceedings
Act 1957.
Tell the Governance and Administration
Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 22
December 2021.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill.
· Get
more details about the bill.
· What's
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee's Facebook page for
updates
