Have Your Say On The Data And Statistics Bill

The Governance and Administration Committee has called for submissions on the Data and Statistics Bill. The bill seeks to repeal and replace the existing Statistics Act 1975. The bill has been introduced due to a review of existing statistics legislation and public consultation on proposals for new data and statistics legislation.

Maintaining accurate data and statistics, and the insights that come from analysing them, is important for society in a wide range of ways. They are crucial for effective democracy, informed decision-making, and providing transparency and accountability.

The Data and Statistics Bill intends to:

· recognise the Crown’s responsibility to consider and provide for Māori interests in data and statistics

· enable more effective system leadership

· strengthen and future-proof the framework for collecting data for official statistics

· modernise the framework for accessing data for research

· continue to provide appropriate safeguards and protections to ensure public trust and confidence in the collection and use of data for official statistics and research.

The bill would also amend the Official Information Act 1982 and the Summary Proceedings Act 1957.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill.

· Get more details about the bill.

· What's been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates



© Scoop Media

