BDO And ImpactLab Team Up To Launch New Competition To Help Organisations Understand And Grow Their Social Impact

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: BDO New Zealand

BDO and ImpactLab team up to launch new competition to help organisations understand and grow their social impact – Sir Bill English to judge winner

BDO is excited to announce the launch of a new competition in collaboration with ImpactLab to enable Not-for-Profits and for-purpose organisations to measure their social impact.

The ‘What’s your impact?’ competition will see $25,000 worth of ImpactLab’s GoodMeasure service awarded for free to a New Zealand based charity or for-purpose organisation.

Impact reporting integral to good decision making

With the need for good data integral to making better decisions around funding and strategy, and impact reporting becoming increasingly central to charitable organisations’ legislative requirements, ImpactLab’s GoodMeasure tool enables organisations to not only understand their impact through metrics, but also look for ways to increase that impact, and change more lives. What they describe as – doing good, better.

Sir Bill English, competition judge, said: “I’m excited about the ‘What’s your Impact?’ competition – up until now it’s been difficult for Not-for-Profits to put a useful metric on the social impact they’re making. Without some measure of impact, it’s hard to work out which services to fund, how to improve existing services and how to help people in the best way. Motivated organisations find ImpactLab’s GoodMeasure tool is effective in helping them improve impact. This BDO challenge is a great opportunity to change more lives across New Zealand.

Five finalists will have the opportunity to present at an online judging panel on 23 February 2022 that includes Sir Bill English, ImpactLab founder, Founder of Eat my Lunch Lisa King, as well as Justin Martin and Henry McClintock, BDO’s Not-for-Profit experts. This will be open to members of the public and will be an opportunity for finalists to learn from each others’ impact journeys as well as receive guidance from our expert judging panel.

Lisa King said: “It’s such a pleasure being invited to be on the judging panel for this competition. I believe that for any organisation, you can’t improve something if you can’t measure it. So it’s incredibly important to be able to measure the impact Not-for-Profits are having in order to make sure they are continually amplifying the good work they do and achieving their social purpose.”

The winner will be announced 28 February 2022. The winning organisation will work with ImpactLab over the course of three to six months to produce a GoodMeasure impact report which will include their social return on investment figure and other key data points. The winner will also attend a workshop with ImpactLab to discuss the findings in greater detail.

Changing more lives

Henry McClintock, Audit & Assurance Partner and Head of Not-For-Profit, BDO said: “There are so many incredible organisations across Aotearoa that are committed to helping people. We’re passionate about working with them to help work out where they can have the most impact – and being able to measure that impact through metrics like social return of investment is integral to making those decisions.”

“We know that impact reporting is becoming increasingly important for Not-for-Profits,” says Justin Martin, Advisory Partner, BDO Wellington. ‘It’s really driving investment decisions for funders at the moment and it’s also integral to helping for-purpose organisations work out where they should be putting their dollars to help the most people in the best way.”

Applications for the “What’s your impact?” competition – backed by BDO and ImpactLab, close 5 p.m. on 28 January 2022. Any New Zealand-based Not-for-Profit or for-purpose organisation that works with people to bring about a positive change in their lives can enter. Learn more and apply here.

