Motiti Hapu Are Deeply Concerned With Discovering Drilling Operations On Motiti Island

Friday, 12 November 2021, 8:27 am
Press Release: Motiti Hapu

Yesterday Motiti Rohemoana Trust made a complaint to Bay of Plenty Regional council, after whanau were alerted to the presence of a drilling rig on Motiti Island this week. It comes as very distressing news to the hapū that Maungaroa continues to be violated.

  1. The rich natural and cultural significance of Motiti is well documented with BOPRC. Upon learning that this activity was occuring, we have investigated and now learnt that there is a non-notified Resource Consent issued on the 10th of September 2021.
  2. The Resource Consent summarises, “Carlyle Drilling Limited have applied on behalf of Sunchaser Investments Limited for consent to drill a single cold water 150 mm bore at the applicant's property on Motiti Island for the purpose of irrigating. The applicant has outlined the maximum quantity of water to be taken from the bore as 600 m3 per day at a rate of 15 L/second, however this consent is for the drilling of the bore, and not the proposed water take.”
  3. Sunchaser Investments Limited are one of New Zealand's largest Avocado growers, and have planted 120 Ha of avocados on the island without consideration of the limited water supply. They are backed by Booster Investments, A New Zealand Superfund.
  4. Tangatawhenua have considerable concern with the potential impact that this could have on the islands aquifer and particularly on ngā puna o ngā tūpuna awa.
  5. The hapū consider that any development of the Motiti aquifer would have a significant effect on the Motiti water catchment and water table. They have already experienced the devastating impact of previous retrospective resource consents granted to Sunchaser (and its predecessor Motiti Avocados Ltd) for damming rivers and surface water takes. Those have impacted the quality and condition of their awa at Wairere Bay to the point where the waterfalls around their Island now trickle or in some cases of the above mentioned awa no longer flow to the ocean.
  6. Motiti Rohemoana Trust is currently in litigation with BOPRC and is before the High Court on these very matters and concerns with regards to Te Mana O Te Wai and the proposed Plan Change 9.
  7. “The Council's frameworks and processes are not participatory or meaningful to tangata whenua. There is no effective collaboration in practice providing for engagement, rather than creating conflicts among Maori who have special relationships with traditional places of cultural significance.” - Extract from MRMT supporting affidavit filed in the Environment court.
  8. Motiti Hapu opposes the drilling activity and this resource consent issued by BOPRC on the 10th of September 2021. To their knowledge, there was no Environmental Effects Assessment Report; there was no Cultural Impact Assessment Report; there are no Environmental monitoring conditions; there are no Cultural Monitoring Conditions.

 

