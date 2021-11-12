Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Halve Your Cake And Eat It Too? 50% Less Emissions By 2030.

Friday, 12 November 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: Our Seas Our Future

The New Zealand Government has pledged to halve its emissions (as at 2005) by 2030. This pledge went further than the 30% originally pledged by New Zealand in 2016 when it signed the Paris Agreement, and brings our emissions reductions plan in line with the He Pou a Rangi/ Climate Change Commission’s recommendations.

The government’s plan to cut these emissions will be released in May 2022, giving New Zealand eight years to implement and achieve these ambitious reductions. It will require preventing 149 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, and currently the government plans to outsource 102 million tonnes by purchasing carbon credits from other countries. Not only is this “kicking the can down the road” in terms of emissions reductions, but recent history suggests that purchasing offshore credits is difficult to regulate and can result in disreputable accounting.

COP26 has also yet to reach a consensus over whether limits to carbon credit purchases will be applied. If implemented, New Zealand may have to find other ways to reduce emissions and meet our target. Previous summits have failed to reach such a consensus, and the deadline for these negotiations is this Friday at midnight.

Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) policy coordinator, Gemma Coutts says New Zealand eagerly awaits the results of the COP26 negotiations, as a move towards significant carbon reductions will improve the quality of life for ourselves and our seas.

“As reported by the He Pou a Rangi earlier this year, Aotearoa is currently not doing enough to address the complexity of climate change and the issues it brings. We need to ensure that moving forward, emissions are reduced through decarbonisation, rather than outsourcing the majority of our emissions through carbon credits, as this could create further complications in the future.”

“The current government must establish cohesive and holistic policies that are led in partnership with tangata whenua, local councils and communities, so that we are able to achieve these targets.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Our Seas Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 