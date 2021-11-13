APEC Leaders Issue Declaration
Saturday, 13 November 2021, 6:02 am
Press Release: APEC
Issued by the APEC Economic Leaders'
Meeting
Wellington, New Zealand, 12 November
2021
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies
concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on
Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join,
Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New
Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The declaration
highlights policy actions designed to respond to COVID-19.
It lays out commitments in accelerating economic recovery
and achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, including
further actions in tackling climate change, empowering
groups with untapped economic potential, supporting the
region’s micro, small and medium enterprises and
addressing the digital divide.
Leaders also endorsed
the Aotearoa Plan of Action, a blueprint to implement the
APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which was adopted at the 2020
APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Read the
2021
APEC Economic Leaders’
Declaration
Read the
Aotearoa
Plan of
Action
