APEC Leaders Issue Declaration

Issued by the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Wellington, New Zealand, 12 November 2021

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The declaration highlights policy actions designed to respond to COVID-19. It lays out commitments in accelerating economic recovery and achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, including further actions in tackling climate change, empowering groups with untapped economic potential, supporting the region’s micro, small and medium enterprises and addressing the digital divide.

Leaders also endorsed the Aotearoa Plan of Action, a blueprint to implement the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which was adopted at the 2020 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Read the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Declaration

Read the Aotearoa Plan of Action

