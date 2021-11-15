Wellington City Council Spends $11,000 On Māori Translation Of Spatial Plan

Wellington City Council spent $11,482 plus GST producing a te reo translation of the summary of its new spatial plan, reveals the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Just 50 te reo copies were printed – resulting in a translation cost of $220 per printed copy.

“Māori translations of planning documents are exactly the kind of low-priority council spending that should be on the chopping block during a pandemic,” says Taxpayers’ Union spokesman and Wellington ratepayer Louis Houlbrooke.

“This is a council that cries poverty at every opportunity and just hiked rates by 13.5%. The council needs to demonstrate that it’s making sacrifices commensurate with what it’s demanding from Wellington ratepayers. It’s a terrible look that they still can’t resist tokenistic gestures like translating reports in te reo versions that no-one will ever read.”

The information was provided after the Union filed an official information response written in te reo. The response was also provided in te reo, however in this case the Council used an internet translation service.

© Scoop Media