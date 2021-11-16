Māori Population Estimates: At 30 June 2021
Key facts
This release contains the provisional estimate of the national ethnic Māori population at 30 June 2021, and includes an update to the provisional estimate at 30 June 2020.
During the June 2021 year:
- The Māori ethnic population grew by 20,900 (2.4 percent compared with 0.6 percent for the national population).
- Natural increase (births minus deaths) was 13,150, with the balance reflecting net migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those no longer including Māori in their ethnic identification).
At 30 June 2021:
- New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 875,300 (17.1 percent of national population).
- There were 436,000 Māori males and 439,300 Māori females.
- The median ages for Māori males and females were 25.3 and 27.3 years respectively (compared with national median ages of 36.7 and 38.8 years respectively, reflecting a younger Māori population).
Data is available at the national level only.
